China's economy is still growing. But the recovery is slowing down

Uneven recovery

Domestic demand, though, remains the weak link, according to Yue Su, principal economist for The Economist Intelligence Unit.

Retail sales growth slowed to 12.1% in June, down from 12.4% in May, according to the data released Thursday. That's the slowest rate of growth this year.

"China's Q2 GDP data continues to indicate uneven recovery," Yue said, adding that retail sales haven't yet recovered to trends seen before the pandemic.

She said reviving domestic demand is going to be "challenging," as households are still stuck with budgeting their limited time and money.

Unemployment is also cause for concern.

The urban unemployment rate held steady at 5% in June, unchanged from May. But the jobless rate among young people increased, jumping to 15.4% for those between the ages of 16 and 24 by the end of June, compared with 13.6% three months earlier.

"We are indeed facing big employment pressure," said Liu from NBS, noting that the number of university graduates hit a new record of nearly 9.1 million people this year. "We must continue to give priority to stabilizing employment and create more jobs."

Still on target