China's economy grows 2.3% in 2020 as recovery quickens

"The performance was better than we had expected," said Ning Jizhe, a spokesman for China's National Bureau of Statistics, at a press conference in Beijing.

The country scrapped its growth target last year for the first time in decades as the pandemic dealt a historic blow to the economy. GDP shrank nearly 7% in the first quarter as large swaths of the country were placed on lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.

Since then, though, the government has attempted to spur growth through major infrastructure projects and by offering cash handouts to stimulate spending among citizens.

Industrial production was a particularly big driver of growth, jumping 7.3% in December from a year earlier.

"In and out of lockdown ahead of everybody else, the Chinese economy powered ahead while much of the world was struggling to maintain balance," wrote Frederic Neumann, co-head of Asian economics research at HSBC, in a Monday research report.

This has "put a floor under growth" in other regional markets, he added. Surging Chinese investment in infrastructure and property, for example, has been a boon to countries like Australia, South Korea and Japan that exported supplies to China.