China slaps tariffs of up to 212% on Australian wine imports

Australian winemakers have been dealt a huge blow from China as tensions continue to spiral between the two countries.

Chinese regulators announced Friday that they would impose heavy tariffs on Australian wines after finding preliminary evidence of dumping. Starting Saturday, China will begin slapping duties of between 107.1% and 212.1% on Australian wine imports, the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement.

The move places yet another hurdle in front of Australian businesses as relations worsen between Canberra and Beijing.

China announced an investigation into some Australian wine imports in August, following a complaint from the China Wine Industry Association. Chinese regulators at the time said that they would investigate 40 allegations of unfair government subsidies in the Australian wine sector.

The Commerce Ministry now says it has confirmed cases of dumping, "causing material damage" to the domestic wine industry in China.