China is rehearsing for when it overtakes America

In the Trump era, we witnessed rounds of intensive clashes between US and China in the field of technology. The Biden administration may take a more nuanced approach than Trump to diplomacy, but the tech rivalry will likely continue. CNN's Selina Wang reports.

China wants to lead the global recovery from the pandemic and become more influential on the world stage than ever before. It might just have the momentum — and the confidence — to pull that plan off.

The world's second largest economy shrugged off much of the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic last year, and its ability to keep growing while the world crashed into recession could mean its GDP exceeds that of the United States later this decade, years earlier than expected.

"China emerged from the Covid-19 shock earlier than the rest of the world and authorities are already planning for the long term," wrote Françoise Huang, senior economist for Asia-Pacific at Euler Hermes, in a report last week titled, "The world is moving East, fast."