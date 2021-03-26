Children's author Beverly Cleary, creator of Ramona Quimby, dies at age 104

Cleary was born Beverly Bunn in McMinnville, Oregon, on April 12, 1916, and spent her early years on a farm in the nearby town of Yamhill. When the Bunn family moved to Portland, Oregon, a school librarian encouraged young Beverly to write children's books. The advice stuck with her through her studies at what's now Chaffey College in California, the University of California, Berkeley and the University of Washington in Seattle, where she studied librarianship.

At Berkeley, she met her husband, Clarence Cleary, and the two were married in 1940.

'You can curl up with a book'

After college, she worked as a children's librarian until she began to write. According to Harper Collins, Cleary's dream of writing for children was rekindled when "a little boy faced me rather ferociously across the circulation desk and said: 'Where are the books about kids like us?'"

Her books featuring Henry Huggins, his dog, Ribsy, and the children on Klickitat Street that included Beezus and her younger sister, Ramona found a large audience with young readers.