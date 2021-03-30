Children sleeping on mats in overcrowded plastic pods: Inside a facility on the US-Mexico border

While at the facility, migrants can phone home every 48 hours.

Young children spent time in a play time pen, where they also sleep at night, according to a pool reporter who described a purple and pink pen surrounding a group of about 27 kids on an alphabet rug. The kids in that room typically range from three to nine years old.

There are also a series of see-through plastic pods lined up where children sleep, each 3,200 square feet. Under CDC guidelines, each should only hold 32 kids. In the three pods, the pool reporter walked through there were 516, 576 and 615 kids per pod.

In one pod, visited by the pool, kids stood shoulder to shoulder waiting for a snack allocation of a Capri Sun and Goldfish crackers. Within each pod, children sleep, sit, stand back to back.

'We can't turn them over to anybody'

Typically, after being taken into Border Patrol custody, unaccompanied children have to be turned over within 72 hours to the Department of Health and Human Services, which is tasked with the care of migrant children, barring exceptional circumstances.