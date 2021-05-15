Child reporter who interviewed President Obama dies at age 23

Damon Weaver, who was 11 years old when he interviewed President Barack Obama in 2009, has died at the age of 23.

At age 11, Weaver was selected to meet and interview President Obama at the White House to ask questions primarily about education.

Weaver died on May 1, according to the Palm Beach County, Florida, medical examiner. His cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

Weaver's celebration of life was Saturday afternoon at St. John's First Baptist Church in Belle Glade, Florida, according to Brown & Bussey's Funeral Services.

"The Weaver family announces the passing of Mr Damon Lazar Weaver AKA "BAMA" of South Bay, Florida," said a Facebook post from the funeral home.

"We do ask that you keep Mr. Weaver's family in your most sincere prayers," said the funeral home's post.

"He was loved by everyone," Weaver's sister, Candace Hardy, told The Palm Beach Post this week.