Chief of staff for GOP lawmaker spoke to law enforcement after overhearing talk of storming FBI building on January 6

A top aide to Republican Rep. Carlos Gimenez of Florida says he spoke with both the Capitol Police and the FBI on the morning of January 6 after overhearing a man in tactical gear talk about storming the FBI building just hours before the deadly insurrection.

Alex Ferro, chief of staff to the Florida GOP congressman, says he heard the comments as he and Gimenez were standing inside the lobby of the Hyatt Regency near Capitol Hill.

Gimenez, who was staying at the hotel as an incoming freshman lawmaker, alluded to the moment during an interview with CNN's Erin Burnett Wednesday evening.

"I know for a fact that I saw people in my hotel room that were saying they were going to do something at 2 o'clock. And that happened at 9 o'clock in the morning," Gimenez told CNN.

Ferro said Gimenez meant to say that the activity in question occurred in the lobby of the hotel, not his room. It was Ferro who initially picked up on the disturbing comments.

According to Ferro, the man who made the remark about storming the FBI did so "with passion in his voice."

"It didn't sit well with me," Ferro added.