Chief federal judge in DC scorches Capitol riot suspects and keeps man who was in Pelosi's office in jail

The chief judge of the federal court in Washington scorched Capitol riot suspects during a hearing on Thursday, calling their actions an assault on American democracy and ruling that a man who had bragged about putting his feet on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office should stay in jail as he awaits trial.

"This was not a peaceful protest. Hundreds of people came to Washington, DC, to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power," Chief Judge Beryl Howell of the DC District Court said in the hourlong hearing for Capitol riot defendant Richard Barnett on Thursday.

Howell's remarks are some of the first from a federal district judge over the more than 150 criminal cases that resulted from the siege. Her decision on Barnett also marks the first ruling in an appeal from the Justice Department after a magistrate judge out of Washington denied its request to keep a Capitol riot suspect in jail. At least four others are awaiting rulings from district judges in Washington after appeals.

Howell made clear she believes the crowd was trying to thwart the federal legislative branch from carrying out its duties.

"We're still living here in Washington, DC, with the consequences of the violence that this defendant is alleged to have participated in," she said.