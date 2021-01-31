Chicago Public Schools will return to in-person learning a day later than expected after district and union fail to reach agreement

Lightfoot denied that, saying negotiators had been at the bargaining table, waiting to begin.

"We've been waiting all day today for in-person negotiations to begin," she said during the news conference Sunday. "We've been waiting on the CTU."

The union said in a statement that its "officers and attorneys" had "waited for hours for CPS to join them in bargaining" on Sunday.

Lightfoot spoke with Sharkey in a "cordial" phone call Sunday afternoon, both CPS and CTU officials said.

Sharkey said that although he was disappointed in the outcome of the meeting, the union will continue to bargain.

"We're not seeing the compromises at the table we would need in order to get agreement on what we think are just a handful of important issues," he said during the virtual news conference. "We're going to stay bargaining and we're going to stay committed to this process."

But Sharkey maintained that teachers would not return to in-person learning if their safety was not secured.

"Right now what they're telling us, and what they're telling the world, is they're not going to return back into buildings and agreement that we believe, protects our safety," Sharkey said.