Chicago police officer charged in connection to January 6 Capitol riot

A Chicago police officer was arrested at his home Friday morning and is facing five federal misdemeanor charges in connection to the January 6 riot at the US Capitol in Washington.

Karol Chwiesiuk is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday.

Chwiesiuk made a court appearance Friday morning before Magistrate Judge Gabriel Fuentes in Chicago and was ordered released on a personal recognizance bond, according to Assistant US Attorney Joseph D. Fitzpatrick of the Northern District of Illinois.

The FBI tracked Chwiesiuk through geolocation and communication records associated with his Google email account and phone, according to the criminal complaint.

Chwiesiuk allegedly sent photos of himself at the riot wearing a beige Chicago police sweatshirt and allegedly sent messages before the riot saying he was going to DC "to save the nation," the criminal complaint says.