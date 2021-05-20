Chicago mayor is only granting interviews to journalists of color ahead of her two-year anniversary

Denouncing the lack of diversity amid Chicago media outlets, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has announced that she will only give journalists of color one-on-one interviews to mark her two-year anniversary as the Windy City's top bureaucrat.

"I ran to break up the status quo that was failing so many. That isn't just in City Hall," the mayor tweeted on Wednesday. "It's a shame that in 2021, the City Hall press corps is overwhelmingly White in a city where more than half of the city identifies as Black, Latino, AAPI or Native American."

The lack of diversity has long been an issue across the media industry. Nonetheless, journalists of color have questioned Lightfoot's decision.

Gregory Pratt, a Chicago Tribune reporter who covers the city's mayor and city council, took issue with the decision, saying politicians should not choose who covers them.

"There are real diversity issues in media," Pratt told CNN on Thursday. "It's important newspaper bosses acknowledge and work on it. At the same time, it's important for government officials to be accessible and answer tough questions from journalists of all backgrounds."