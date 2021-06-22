Chicago is throwing its 'whole government' at summer violence

"What changed in 2020 is the pandemic, and we're still seeing those pandemic effects," said Lightfoot. "We know how to fight this, but we've got to use every tool in our tool box."

Of Chicago's 77 neighborhoods, 23 are more than 80% Black and over half of those suffer from "high levels of economic hardship," according to The State of Health for Blacks in Chicago, a report released by the city's public health department. All of the "whole-of-government" violence zones feature at least one of those neighborhoods suffering economic hardship -- such as Roseland, where Hicks is from.

It's part of why the city declared racism a public health crisis, hoping to shift toward investigating root causes rather than being responsive.

Through June, Chicago's homicide rate saw a slight improvement, up only 4% from the same time last year, compared with January when the number of homicides was up 34% at that time compared to January 2020, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Outreach in an 'extraordinarily dark time'

The stakes are as high as human life, and those working to preserve it aren't immune.