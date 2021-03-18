Cherokee County, Georgia, Sheriff's spokesperson allegedly posted a photo of a racist, anti-Asian Covid-19 shirt on Facebook

A photo allegedly posted by Capt. Jay Baker, a public information officer at the Cherokee County, Georgia, Sheriff's Office, shows shirts with a racist and anti-Asian message about Covid-19.

"Covid 19 imported virus from Chy-na," the racist shirt in the photo posted April 2, 2020, reads.

Although the account that posted it has been deleted, CNN was able to access the photos through a cached copy. The name on the Facebook account matches Jay Baker, and it claims that the individual is an employee of the Cherokee County Sheriff's office.

The Daily Beast was first to report on the racist shirt photo. They also reported the account posted photos of Baker in uniform, with his name tag visible.

When contacted by CNN about the post, Baker told CNN, "No additional comment."

"Love my shirt," the photo caption of the shirt reads. It goes on to encourage others to buy their own shirts saying, "get yours while they last." CNN reached out to the store selling the shirts, but did not immediately receive a response.

CNN also reached out to Facebook to see whether they deleted the account, or if it was the user that did, but did not receive a response.