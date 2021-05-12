Cheney's ousting shows GOP is damned if it does, damned if it doesn't

The question for Republicans is what does this division within the party mean for its future? And the honest answer is that no one knows.

January 6 was a dark day for the country. For the Republican Party, it likely hastened the exodus from the party many have made. According to Gallup, since Election Day, the percentage of Americans identifying as Republicans has dropped from 30% to 26%, while identifying Democrats have remained steady at 31%. Though it is hard to fully explain the reason for Republicans' departure from their party, one thing is clear: Over four years in office, Trump cost Republicans the White House, the US House of Representatives and the United States Senate, and he now risks the party's future by causing a greater hemorrhaging of voters.

It doesn't take great skill to understand that in order to win elections, a party needs to grow its support -- not bleed it. Wednesday's action against Cheney does nothing to help that cause. If anything, it sends the message to Republicans who were not enthusiastic about Trump that they have no place in the party.