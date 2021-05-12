Cheney's Mission Impossible to save the GOP from itself

The former President's overall approval rating of just 32% was also a reminder of the damage that promoting Trump could do in a wider electorate. Nevertheless, there's little doubt that if the next presidential primary were starting now, he'd be the favorite. And if he decides not to run in 2024, the maneuverings of potential candidates like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem suggest that the GOP base will have the luxury of choosing a candidate in his image rather than one pledging to re-create a more traditional notion of conservatism.

Cheney's first problem might be retaining her platform in Washington. Like the small band of other Republicans who voted to impeach Trump over the Capitol insurrection or who criticized him, she is likely to face a tough primary.

And if she is forced to build her movement outside front-line politics, her disloyalty to Trump is hardly likely to endear her to the conservative news networks with direct access to the GOP grass roots, who like McCarthy have decided that the former President remains their meal ticket.

"We must go forward based on truth. We cannot both embrace the big lie and embrace the Constitution," Cheney said on Wednesday.

But by its actions, much of her party is showing that it has made the opposite choice -- one that means Cheney's mission to save the GOP from itself has left her with a small band of allies and an even smaller chance of success.