Cheney: Trump inciting January 6 riot 'the most dangerous thing' a president has done

"When you listen to Donald Trump talk now, when you hear the language he's using now, it is essentially the same things that the Chinese Communist Party, for example, says about the United States and our democracy," she said.

"When he says that our system doesn't work ... when he suggests that it's, you know, incapable of conveying the will of the people, you know, that somehow it's failed -- those are the same things that the Chinese government says about us," Cheney continued. "And and it's very dangerous and damaging ... and it's not true."

McCarthy has changed his tune regarding Trump's accountability for the January 6 riot, which resulted in more than 100 police officers injured, halted Congress' counting of the Electoral College votes for more than five hours, and forced lawmakers into lockdown when pro-Trump rioters overran the US Capitol Police. A week after the riot, McCarthy said that while he didn't support impeaching Trump, he "bears responsibility for Wednesday's attack on Congress by mob rioters."