Cheney shames colleagues who purged her for disloyalty to Trump

Cheney made a blunt case Tuesday that the party and the country cannot forget -- not least because the peril from the seditious ex-President is still growing.

"Today we face a threat America has never seen before. A former President who provoked a violent attack on this Capitol, in an effort to steal the election, has resumed his aggressive effort to convince Americans that the election was stolen from him," said Cheney, speaking slowly and in devastating clarity.

"He risks inciting further violence. Millions of Americans have been misled by the former President. They have heard only his words, not the truth."

Heading for the wilderness

By getting her retaliation in first against her colleagues, Cheney showed that she -- unlike all but a handful of other Washington Republicans -- is willing to stand up to the ex-President's bullying and debunk his delusional false reality.

She gave her speech at 8 p.m. ET, in time for prime-time news shows, but she was also speaking for posterity in spare but eloquent remarks that will embroider themselves in political lore, however Trump's story eventually turns out.