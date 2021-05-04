Cheney sees cratering support in House GOP as McCarthy says she isn't 'carrying out the message'

Cheney's future as Republican leadership is looking increasingly grim, with chatter now growing in GOP circles about her replacement in leadership as she's become alienated in her conference amid her feud with Trump.

It's still not known which candidates might emerge -- and who would actually win because it'd be a secret ballot election and no candidates have yet announced they would run. Cheney would first have to step aside, or McCarthy could hold a quick vote to force her out, though he hasn't said if he will do that yet.

But with Cheney, the highest-ranking woman in GOP leadership, Republicans are keenly aware how it would appear to replace her with a man. So speculation is growing that a woman might be the best fit for the conference, aides and lawmakers tell CNN.

Some Republican women who might be in the running include Jackie Walorski of Indiana, Elise Stefanik of New York, Maria Elvira Salazar of Florida and Ashley Hinson of Iowa.

Reps. Mike Johnson of Louisiana and Jim Banks of Indiana are also said to be potential candidates.