Cheney says some GOP members voted against impeachment out of fear for their lives

CNN's Jake Tapper asks Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) if the Republican party is worth saving following a vote to remove her from GOP leadership.

Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, whose criticism of former President Donald Trump led to her ouster from House Republican leadership, said Friday that several Republican members of Congress had voted against impeaching Trump out of fear for their own lives.

Telling CNN's Jake Tapper on "The Lead" that there are "more members who believe in substance and policy and ideals than are willing to say so," Cheney cited the impeachment vote earlier this year, in which she was one of only 10 Republicans who voted to hold Trump accountable for the Capitol riot.

"If you look at the vote to impeach, for example, there were members who told me that they were afraid for their own security -- afraid, in some instances, for their lives," she said. "And that tells you something about where we are as a country, that members of Congress aren't able to cast votes, or feel that they can't, because of their own security."