Cheney calls out Trump's latest attempt to promote 'BIG LIE' amid criticism from within her own party

"She seems very, very focused on the past and tearing down other Republicans like myself," Banks added, referring in part to her criticism of a memo he authored to take back the House majority.

The conference meets in full for the first time next week. At that point, McCarthy can call for a vote if he chooses to do so. If McCarthy doesn't go that route, then there are special procedures in place to ultimately force another vote, but those steps can take weeks to play out.

In January, a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol in a deluded effort to overturn the 2020 election as Congress certified the vote. While nearly the entire House GOP conference voted to acquit Trump in the impeachment trial, Cheney blamed the riot -- and the death of five people -- directly on him, saying he "summoned," "assembled" and "lit the flame of this attack."

"There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution," Cheney said.