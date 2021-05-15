Chelsea boss Emma Hayes says inspiring the new generation is as important as Champions League glory

"It's been my life for nine years. I have poured every part of my being into putting the team into this position, and I know how hard everybody around me has worked," added Hayes, who has drawn comparisons to Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson.

"So my personal pride is really about all the people around me. Those that have been there from the beginning.

"Those players that played for me in the past that have been part of that journey, the present players, all of those things.

"What makes me want to come to work every day is that I'm representing the badge, and I'm representing all the people involved with that.

"I will look forward to Sunday and I will enjoy every minute of it."

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has continued to invest in the club's women's team and Hayes says such support has been a big reason for the success.

She said he rang her to say how proud he was of the team after it clinched the league title last Sunday.

"You have an owner who is very invested in doing it properly and I've always wanted to do it step by step," she added.