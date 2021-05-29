Chelsea beats Manchester City to win Champions League title

He has sometimes been accused of overthinking his tactics when it comes to crunch time in the Champions League, often to the detriment of his own team, and it seems he suffered a similar fate on Saturday.

Guardiola opted for an attacking lineup without a single holding midfielder and his side failed to dominate proceedings as it normally does.

Despite the disappointment, City still finishes the season as the Premier League and League Cup champions.

"It has been an exceptional season for us. It was a tight game. We had chances," Guardiola told BT Sport after the match.

"We were brilliant in the second half, we were brave and we could not convert the chances as they were so strong. The players were exceptional. We come back maybe one day again!"

History makers

In truth, Chelsea could have scored more. Striker Timo Werner missed two glorious opportunities in the opening stages and Christian Pulisic shot wide in the second half.

Despite missing his chance, Pulisic made history. When he was subbed on for Werner in the second half, he became the first American male to play in a Champions League final and became the first American on a Champions League winner as well.