Chef transplants are bringing new flavor to suburbs and smaller cities and towns

For now, the couple will live two time zones apart, with the hope of someday living in the same place again. Mellisa says wherever that place may be, it won't be in a large city.

"If we're starting our life all over again, and we're this far into our life, I need to do it in an area that's going to be affordable and have a better quality of life for us because I don't want to die with a spoon in my hand at the stove."

A culinary migration

Both couples' moves symbolize what many around the industry believe is a migration of culinary talent away from big cities and into smaller communities and suburbs.

"The pandemic has given a glimpse of quality of life," says Nugent. "[Chefs] have changed their priorities.

"It's not about living in a big city where there's so much pressure to fill tables and get those covers every night. Maybe it's going home where you grew up. Maybe it's being the big fish in a small pond and giving the people in that community something to look forward to and be proud of."

The Roots' former home city of Portland is seeing a shift.