Chef José Andrés says US needs the 'political will' to end the hunger crisis

'The smart way to do it'

Andrés points fingers at both Democrats and Republicans for the political gridlock forcing too many American's to depend on NGOs and soup kitchens.

"It's actually Mitch McConnell's Kentucky, where 13% of the people say they don't have enough to eat, as well as Nancy Pelosi's California, where it's 11%," he said. "This is a problem that shouldn't be happening. Congress, the Senate, the White House -- they must put into place all the resources we have."

"Every dollar you spend to feed somebody, you are putting the economy back at work," he added. "This is the smart way to do it."

During the interview, Andrés also took a moment to recognize the unsung heroes who inspire him.

He mentioned Fatima Castillo, a Guatemalan volunteer whose local knowledge helped World Central Kitchen feed her community following the eruption of Volcano Fuego in 2018. He also applauded Marcus Samuelsson, a celebrity chef whose work feeding those in need is not as well-known as his restaurants.

The chef also credited the young people he has seen stepping up around the world.