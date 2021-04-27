Cheerleader punished for a Snapchat takes her case to the Supreme Court

When cheerleader Brandi Levy posted a Snapchat of herself giving the middle digit salute with a profanity-laced caption, she likely never thought she'd become the center of a Supreme Court fight.

On Wednesday, however, the nine justices will review her case and consider the authority of public school officials to discipline students for what they say outside of school.

The dispute in the age of social media and amid the complexities of Covid-remote learning environments could shape the free speech rights of millions of young students across the country when they speak off campus.

"F--k school f--k softball f--k cheer f--k everything" Levy, then 14, wrote in 2017. She was reacting to the fact that as a junior varsity cheerleader she had failed to get a spot on the varsity squad at Mahanoy Area High School in Mahanoy City, Pennsylvania.

When school officials learned of the outburst, Levy was suspended from the JV team for having violated school rules. But her lawyers sued, alleging the school had violated her freedom of speech. Levy is now 18 and a freshman at Bloomsburg University.