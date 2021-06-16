Chaotic scene between press corps and security unfolds at start of Geneva summit

"Go away, please," a handler with a Russian accent said to reporters as the spray concluded.

Behind the scenes, press access to the summit had been highly negotiated, with equal numbers for each side. Both Russian and American officials appeared to be trying to account for who was allowed in and who must stay outside.

The group of 13 American journalists, photographers and camera operators traveling with the President -- known as the press pool -- didn't all make it into the room after combative encounters with Russian media. Several reporters were left outside as the two presidents appeared for the photo-op.

Members of the American media at the villa described frenzied moments inside the meeting room, with shouting and pushing, before reporters were pushed out. Aides attempted to pull the full US contingent into the room, but doors were blocked and the spray happened quickly.

One reporter described being shoved to the ground in the fray. And at one point, someone put their hand around a US press member's throat.