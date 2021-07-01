Champlain Towers South engineering firm failed to keep occupants safe, lawsuit alleges

Attorneys want to inspect rubble before it's cleared

Rosenberg's family is also suing SD Architects, a firm the suit alleges failed to ensure appropriate corrective measures were taken in the building after it was retained to create plans for remediation work this year.

In an emergency motion filed Wednesday, attorneys asked for permission to conduct on-site inspections when search-and-rescue efforts end but before the site is cleared.

Even though government entities are gathering evidence, attorney Robert Mongeluzzi said, families don't know what is being collected and deserve the opportunity to have their own observers collect images with a drone.

"The key in building collapse cases is the evidence that is at the site," the lawyer said at a Wednesday news conference. "The families have not had a voice or a set of eyes in that process at all."

Rosenberg's three adult children allege in the lawsuit that the condo association failed to make structural repairs on the building due to a desire to save money.