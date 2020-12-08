Champions League football match suspended after alleged 'racist' incident involving match official

The Champions League football match between Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir was suspended inside the opening 15 minutes following an alleged racist incident involving one of the match officials.

Both sets of players decided to walk off the pitch in apparent protest against an alleged racist comment made by an official towards Basaksehir assistant coach Pierre Webo, who is Cameroonian.

After being shown a red card by the match referee, Webo could be heard over the broadcast of French channel RMC Sport repeatedly asking: "Why [did] you say negro?" and pointing at the fourth official.

Basaksehir striker Demba Ba could be heard over the BT Sport broadcast saying: "You never say 'this White guy,' you say 'this guy.' So why when mention a Black guy, you have to say 'this Black guy?'"

"Following an alleged incident involving the 4th official, the match was temporarily suspended," a UEFA spokesperson told CNN. "After consultation with both teams, it was agreed that the match would restart with a different 4th official.

"UEFA will thoroughly investigate the matter and further communication will be made in due course."