Chad Daybell pleads not guilty to all charges, including murder of Lori Vallow's children and his ex-wife

Ryan said he's been holding on to the good memories of his siblings and the "normal days, waking up, especially in the summer .. swimming, enjoying each other. That's what I hold on to."

Kay Woodcock, JJ's biological grandmother, who was also present Wednesday, called Daybell a "liar."

"I'm glad that we're moving on to the next step," Woodcock said after the hearing. "I think he should just give it up. How do you have two kids in your backyard and you don't know anything about it."

The children's disappearance became national news after Daybell and Vallow abruptly left Idaho following questioning by police about the disappearance of Tylee, 17, and JJ, 7, and about Tammy Daybell's death.

The children were last seen on different days in September 2019. In June 2020, law enforcement officials found their remains on Chad Daybell's property in Fremont County.

Daybell and Vallow are both charged with first-degree murder of the children and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder against all three victims, according to court documents. Daybell faces an additional murder charge for the death of his ex-wife.