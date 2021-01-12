CES 2021 highlights: see-through TVs, a rollable smartphone and ice cream pods

TCL, known for value products, announced a full lineup of smart Roku TVs that support 8K. There's no word on pricing yet, but if TCL can make its new lineup more affordable than the $2,000 to $50,000 that 8K TVs have so far gone for, that could help push content creators and game makers to adopt 8K as well.

TVs are also going see-through in 2021. LG revealed a transparent 55-inch TV on Monday that resembles a sheet of glass. It's a trend that's picking up among TV makers like Xiaomi and Panasonic, though early products are still expensive and rare. LG did not announce pricing and didn't say if the product will be commercially available.