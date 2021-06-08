Central America's migration problem isn't going away anytime soon

More than 15 months after the pandemic began, lost jobs are not rematerializing in Honduras in earnest, an enormous factor in the decision some are making to leave. "It feels terrible because we're going to leave my mother, but we have no future here," said 17-year-old Gerardo Alexis Perez Argueta.

He and his twin brother Celin Adolfo said they are planning to leave and head north to the United States in roughly two weeks. They showed off the new sneakers they plan to wear as they make the nearly 1,500-mile trek on foot. Each pair cost $35, an enormous sum of money for a family that survives on only a few dollars per day.

"What can you do," asks their mother Griselda Argueta Argueta through tears. "It hurts that your children leave. You don't know if they will return or not, but there's no other option for them here."

The brothers don't want to leave Honduras, but with nothing higher than a sixth-grade education and an economy in tatters, the decision, they argue, was essentially made for them.

"If they had more opportunities people wouldn't have to leave this country," said Arrietta, the local priest.

Addressing the root causes