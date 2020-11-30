Celebs mingle without masks at birthday party for Lil Wayne's daughter

"The Mayor's advisory mask mandate and orders on gathering remain in effect," a spokesperson for Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told CNN in a statement. "However, State Orders -- which supersede decisions made at the local level -- currently allow bars and venues to remain open."

Other celebrities in attendance included music producer and rapper Mannie Fresh, singer-songwriter Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker. Burruss shared several images and videos on her Instagram from the party.

The couple owns restaurants in Atlanta and are cast members on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta." A representative for Burruss and Tucker could not be reached for comment.

On social media, Carter posted images along with a thank you to her boyfriend YFN Lucci and those who attended, "I want to thank everybody who came and partied with me! Y'all some real ones," it said.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Carter and YFN Lucci for comment.