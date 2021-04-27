CDC issues new outdoor mask guidance for fully vaccinated people

On Tuesday morning, before the updated mask guidance was announced, US Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said on CBS This Morning that people who are vaccinated against Covid-19 will be able to return to a more normal lifestyle.

"The message is clear. You're vaccinated, guess what, you get to return to a more normal lifestyle. If you're not vaccinated, you're still a danger. You're still in danger as well," Becerra said. "So get vaccinated."

Changes motivated by science

Walensky said on Tuesday that the CDC was motivated to update its guidance for fully vaccinated people after seeing a rise in the number of vaccinated people in the United States and a fall in the rates of Covid-19 cases.

"There's increasing data that suggests that most of transmission is happening indoors rather than outdoors -- less than 10% of documented transmission in many studies have occurred outdoors," Walensky said.