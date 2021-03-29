CDC director warns of 'impending doom' as Covid-19 cases spike in most states

The great news is all three vaccines being distributed in the US appear to work well against the B.1.1.7 strain. But with only 15.5% of the US population fully vaccinated -- and anti-vaxxers and vaccine hesitancy preventing America from returning to normal faster -- it's time for a reality check.

"Now is one of those times when I have to share the truth, and I have to hope and trust you will listen," Walensky said.

"I'm going to reflect on the recurring feeling I have of impending doom ... We have so much to look forward to, so much promise and potential of where we are and so much reason for hope. But right now, I'm scared."

Before she became CDC director, Walensky was on the front lines of the pandemic, witnessing some patients die from Covid-19.

"I know what it's like as a physician to stand in that patient room -- gowned, gloved, masked, shielded -- and to be the last person to touch someone else's loved one, because they are not able to be there," she said.