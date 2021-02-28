Cassidy on Trump and the GOP: 'If we idolize one person, we will lose'

Republican Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy tells CNN's Dana Bash that the GOP should focus on courting new voters and pushing successful policies in the next elections, warning that continued idolization of former President Trump will lead to losses.

GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy said Sunday that he believes if the Republican Party focuses on former President Donald Trump to win back seats in 2022 and the presidency in 2024, "we will lose."

"If we idolize one person, we will lose," Cassidy told CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union." "And that's kind of clear from the last election."

Cassidy, a moderate, was one of seven GOP senators who joined all Senate Democrats in voting to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial, but the 57 guilty votes fell well-short of the 67 needed to convict the former President, resulting in his acquittal on the charge of inciting the January 6 insurrection.

The Louisiana Republican said he believes the Republican Party should be focusing on issues that can win back voters, not Trump.

"If we plan to win in 2022 and 2024, we have to listen to the voters. Not just those who really like President Trump, but perhaps those who are less sure," he said. "If we speak to the voters who are less sure that went from President Trump to President Biden, we win. If we don't, we lose. That is a reality that we have to confront."