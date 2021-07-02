Capitol rioter accompanied members of Congress on trip to US-Mexico border

"Hi guys, Congressman Hawthorn is behind me," Aguero tells viewers during his livestream, mispronouncing Cawthorn's last name. "That is freaking awesome. That is freaking awesome. I'll tell you that."

Aguero told his viewers that the Border Patrol was "herding" immigrants crossing the border into a particular location, saying, "We're about to catch them all as they basically come out of the woodworks."

In a statement, Aguero told CNN, "I appreciate the Congressmen and Congresswomen that went out of their way to come to the Border to see the crisis for themselves." He did not answer questions regarding how he was at the border with members of Congress.