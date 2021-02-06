Capitol riot defendant has history of intimidating lawmakers, made racist speech at public hearing

CNN has been unable to reach Fitzsimons directly but in response to the video and Fitzsimons' remarks, his public defender in the Capitol riot case told CNN, "no comment."

In the 2017 speech, Fitzsimons' arguments mirrored some of the core tenets of the White nationalist "great replacement" theory. The belief is a delusion often held by White nationalists and supremacists, and it falsely claims there's an active effort to bring in immigrants from other countries to wipe out White people.

"I'll level this at all of you because you're sitting elected officials during the opioid crisis that is affecting Maine and killing us off," Fitzsimons said. "Killing off Yankee New England cultural; you're doing nothing to do nothing about it."

He then said that the legislators were "bringing in the new third world" and that they were "bringing in the replacements."

"I was legit scared for my colleagues"

Fitzsimons then turned around, gesturing to someone in the audience who had spoken in favor of the bill. John Kosinski, who was in the audience that day, told CNN it was a Black man.

"This gentleman behind me, I believe he was on the news yesterday," Fitzsimons said. "You cleaned up very nice."