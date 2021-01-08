Capitol Police officer who died when mob stormed the Capitol was proud to serve his nation, family said

Sicknick's family was "very proud" of his service to his country, Ken Sicknick said.

"Brian is a hero, and that is what we would like people to remember," he said.

Sicknick "wanted to be a police officer his entire life" and joined the New Jersey National Guard in his pursuit of that goal, Ken Sicknick said.

According to a statement from New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy's office, Sicknick was a staff sergeant for the New Jersey National Guard.

He served as a fire team member and a leader of the 108th Security Force Squadron, 108th Wing, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, Murphy's statement said.

Sicknick's service included two deployments -- one as part of Operation Southern Watch and another as part of Operation Enduring Freedom, Murphy said.

"Officer Sicknick gave his life protecting the United States Capitol, and by extension, our very democracy, from violent insurrection," Murphy said.

Pelosi orders Capitol flags lowered to half-staff

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she ordered the flags at the Capitol lowered to half-staff in Sicknick's honor.