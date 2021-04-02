Capitol Police officer killed, another injured after suspect rams car into police barrier outside building

Pittman said Friday that the suspect, Green, was not known to USCP before Friday's attack. A review of Green's social media shows he posted in the weeks prior that he had lost his job and suffered medical ailments, and said he believed the federal government was targeting him with "mind control."

Less than two hours before he was shot and killed, Green posted a number of Instagram stories on an account that appears to belong to him, including links to ​other Instagram videos of Nation of Islam leader Minister Louis Farrakhan speaking.

"The U.S. Government is the #1 enemy of Black people!" a caption on one video read. In another post on the Instagram account, Green wrote last week that he believed Farrakhan had saved him "after the terrible afflictions I have suffered presumably by the CIA and FBI, government agencies of the United States of America."

Heartbreak over yet another officer death

The death of Officer Evans has already cast a dark cloud over Washington.

Only four USCP officers had been killed in the line of duty prior to this year, according to its data, but the department is now mourning the loss of one of its own for the second time in almost as many months.