Capitol Police officer 'insulted' after Republicans block January 6 commission and continue to whitewash the attack

US Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, who was wounded while defending the US Capitol during the January 6 insurrection, said Thursday night that he feels "insulted" after Republicans blocked the formation of an independent commission last week.

"I feel insulted. I feel like they don't have the courage. They demand something from us that they're not willing to do, which is sacrifice their livelihood," he said in an interview with CNN's Don Lemon Thursday night of the lawmakers who did not support the bill establishing the commission.

Capitol Police officers are increasingly sharing their frustration publicly as efforts for a commission to investigate the attack and bolster funding for Capitol Hill security have stalled, further exposing the fractured relationship between lawmakers and the officers who protect them.

Gonell told CNN's Lemon that officers "feel insulted, because the very minimum that everybody should agree is how to prevent this from happening again."