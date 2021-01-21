Capitol Police investigating after congressman discovered carrying a gun when attempting to go on the House floor

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, of New York, told CNN's Chris Cuomo on Thursday night that "I think a very considerable amount, a lot of members" of the House "still don't yet feel safe around other members of Congress," slamming Harris for the incident.

"The moment you bring a gun onto the House floor in violation of rules, you put everyone around you in danger. It is irresponsible, it is reckless, but beyond that it is the violation of rules," she said.

"You are openly disobeying the rules that we have established as a community, which means that you cannot be trusted to be held accountable to what we've decided as a community. And so I don't really care what they say their intentions are, I care what the impact of their actions are, and the impact is to put all 435 members of Congress in danger."

Ocasio-Cortez asserted that Harris "tried to hand off his gun to another member who didn't have a license, and any responsible gun owner knows that you don't just hand off your gun to another individual, you have to clear it, et cetera."