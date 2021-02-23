Capitol police captain describes suffering chemical burns on her face during insurrection

She also said the riot at the US Capitol, where nearly 140 officers were injured and one was officer was killed, "was by far the worst of the worst" of the events she has worked during her career as an officer.

"We could have had 10 times the amount of people working with us and I still believe this battle would have been just as devastating," Mendoza said.

"At some point, my right arm got wedged between the rioters and railing along the wall," she testified. "A (DC police) sergeant pulled my arm free and had he not, I'm certain it would have been broken."

'Officers begged me for relief'

Mendoza told senators how she witnessed her fellow officers being hit with objects thrown by the rioters and that after police cleared the Rotunda, officers had to physically hold the door to the Capitol closed as rioters continued to try to get into the building.

"After a couple of hours, officers cleared the rotunda but had to physically hold the door closed because it had been broken by the rioters," Mendoza said. "Officers begged me for relief as they were unsure how long they could physically hold the door closed with the crowd continually banging on the outside of the door, attempting to gain reentry. Eventually officers were able to secure the door with furniture and other objects."