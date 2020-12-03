Capitol Hill talks intensify over Covid-19 relief deal but major sticking points remain

Senate Appropriations Chairman Richard Shelby, an Alabama Republican, told CNN that he's pushing to include recovery legislation — potentially $900 billion -- to the $1.4 trillion package to keep the government open.

"That'd be a worthy goal," Shelby said of tying the two together to pass it by next week. "That's our goal now. I don't know if we will get there."

Talks are expected to continue throughout the weekend. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said that he wants to see a funding deal come together by Saturday evening in order to meet next Friday's deadline.

McConnell has been cool to the bipartisan proposal, largely because of the $160 billion in funding for state and local governments that many Republicans oppose, and is instead circulating a plan that resembles a $500 billion proposal he has previously sought to advance in the Senate. McConnell's plan has the support of the White House.

During a closed-door meeting in his office with four key GOP negotiators, McConnell didn't tip his hand about how high he is willing to go and what elements of the proposal he's willing to embrace. Instead, the GOP senators walked the Republican leader through aspects of a bipartisan $908 billion proposal that has become a focus of the stimulus talks.