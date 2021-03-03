Capitol Hill security increased around chatter about March 4 conspiracies

Information provided by the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security warns of increased chatter among extremists, including members of the Three Percenters extremist group, discussing possible plots against the Capitol on March 4, a date that conspiracy theorists have focused on, according to sources familiar with the matter.

But even as security is increased, law enforcement says it is not clear the discussion have moved beyond talk among members. One source notes that it is mostly online talk and not necessarily an indication anyone is coming to Washington to act on the discussion. Acting House Sergeant at Arms Timothy Blodgett told members in a memo on Monday obtained by CNN that while they are enhancing security out of precaution, "at this time the USCP has no indication that groups will travel to Washington DC to protest or commit acts of violence."

Blodgett wrote they will post additional officers throughout the capitol grounds. He also said that the significance "has reportedly declined amongst various groups in recent days."

US Capitol Police also tweeted on Monday that it is "aware of concerning information and intelligence pertaining to March 4" and has taken steps to enhance security.