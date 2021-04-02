Capitol attack shatters sense of calm, raising fresh questions about security

Authorities said during a news conference that they do not believe Friday's attack was related to terrorism. And when asked whether the suspect appeared to be targeting any one member, authorities said Green, who had not been named at that point, was not known to Capitol Police. But that may do little to comfort the many congressional aides and members who feared for their lives on January 6 and still feel unsafe going to work.

"I never thought when I was elected to Congress that coming to work would be a dangerous workplace. In candor, it has become a dangerous place. When you go outside and you're coming back in, you're on guard, you're looking, you're wondering what's going on," California Rep. Ro Khanna, a Democrat who was at the Capitol Friday, told CNN's Wolf Blitzer on "The Situation Room."

"I do think they're going to have to rethink probably the perimeter and security of the entire complex -- the Supreme Court, Library of Congress, Capitol -- really think how they can keep it safe but allow Americans to still visit," the California Democrat added.