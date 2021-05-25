Canceling Tokyo Olympics is 'essentially off the table,' says IOC member Dick Pound

"That's essentially off the table. Whether there's some huge event of some sort that we can't anticipate that might intervene in the next 60 days, who knows."

'A beacon of hope'

Despite the IOC remaining resolute in its convictions, frustration is growing within the Japanese public who are wary of hosting thousands of people from around the world while the country is still struggling with the virus.

Japan is currently battling a fourth wave of infections and there is mounting pressure from health experts and business leaders to call off the Games.

Earlier this month, the Tokyo Medical Practitioners Association, an organization of about 6,000 doctors in Tokyo, penned a letter calling for a cancellation, while a petition which garnered 350,000 signatures in nine days in support of a cancellation has been submitted to organizers.

But Pound said staging the Games in a little less than two months will be a symbol of hope for the world after such a difficult year.