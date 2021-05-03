Can Warren Buffett, the Oracle of Omaha, still see the future?

But it swiftly generated a backlash. Roughly 20 of Basecamp's fewer than 60 employees have posted on Twitter that they are leaving the company, with some explicitly pointing to the new policies. The company is offering severance packages for those who opt to depart given the "new direction."

Not the first: Last fall, cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase made waves when CEO Brian Armstrong said there was no place for engaging in "broader societal issues" or "political causes" outside the company's core mission.

The decision was criticized by some as deeply misguided and lauded by others. Paul Graham, the venture capitalist and cofounder of the elite Silicon Valley accelerator Y Combinator, tweeted at the time: "I predict most successful companies will follow Coinbase's lead."

But diversity and inclusion experts say such moves aren't courageous, and instead seem motivated by fear of change. Banning politics at work comes across as an attempt to "bottle the genie on woke politics so people can just get away with what they've gotten away with before," according to Y-Vonne Hutchinson, the founder of inclusion consultancy firm ReadySet.