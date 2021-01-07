Calls grow in Congress for Trump to be removed by impeachment or the 25th Amendment

A growing number of lawmakers -- including from Democratic leadership -- are calling for President Donald Trump to be removed from office either through impeachment or the 25th Amendment to the Constitution after a violent mob of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday.

The calls have come largely from Democrats so far, but at least one congressional Republican has joined in. GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, a frequent critic of the President, has called for the 25th Amendment to be invoked, saying in a video message on Thursday, "the President must now relinquish control of the executive branch voluntarily or involuntarily."

The top Democrat in the Senate has also embraced the 25th Amendment push.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer put out a statement Thursday denouncing the "insurrection" at the Capitol "incited by the President," and saying, "This president should not hold office one day longer."