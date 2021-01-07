Calls grow in Congress for Trump to be removed by impeachment or the 25th Amendment

Any 25th Amendment push faces an unprecedented steep hill to come to fruition with little time left before Biden's inauguration. The calls in Congress, however, underscore the extent to which lawmakers are reeling and furious with the President in the wake of the devastation at the Capitol on Wednesday.

Sen. Patty Murray, the No. 3 in Senate Democratic leadership, has also said it's time to invoke the 25th Amendment.

"The most immediate way to ensure the President is prevented from causing further harm in coming days is to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove him from office. As history watches, I urge Vice President Pence and the President's cabinet to put country before party and act," she said in a statement.

House Oversight Committee chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, a New York Democrat, on Thursday backed removing Trump from office either through the 25th Amendment or impeachment.

"Invoking the 25th Amendment is the quickest way to do this, and expedience must be our goal," she said, adding, "If the Vice President and Cabinet fail to act, we have a duty to pursue impeachment."